Trump 2020 Campaign Bans Bloomberg News Reporters
The Trump 2020 campaign announced Monday that it would ban Bloomberg News reporters from covering its rallies and campaign events. “Since they have declared their bias openly, the Trump campaign will no longer credential representatives of Bloomberg News for rallies or other campaign events.” said Brad Parscale, Trump’s campaign manager. “We will determine whether to engage with individual reporters or answer inquiries from Bloomberg News on a case-by-case basis.” Last month, after former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg confirmed that he was entering the presidential race, his eponymous news network said it would not “investigate” the financial-information billionaire or his Democratic rivals. “There is no point in trying to claim that covering this presidential campaign will be easy for a newsroom that has built up its reputation for independence in part by not writing about ourselves,” Editor in Chief John Micklethwait said at the time. In response to Monday’s ban, Micklethwait said: “The accusation of bias couldn’t be further from the truth. We have covered Donald Trump fairly and in an unbiased way since he became a candidate... and will continue to do so despite the restrictions imposed by the Trump campaign.”