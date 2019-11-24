Bloomberg Opinion Sets New Policies After Publisher Michael Bloomberg Enters 2020 Race

Read it at Bloomberg
Bloomberg Opinion released a set of ground rules after owner and publisher, Michael Bloomberg, officially entered the 2020 race Sunday. The editorial board said in an article that it will not publish op-eds that relate to or are affiliated with any candidate or any presidential campaign. They also said they will have no contact with Bloomberg about what they’ve written or what they might write, and that they will suspend unsigned editorials as long as Bloomberg is a candidate. They added that columnists will continue as before, but are not allowed to endorse candidates due to a 2011 policy. “This is uncharted terrain for an opinion section attached to a wider news organization,” the editorial board wrote.