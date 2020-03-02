Bloomberg: Sorry If I Made a Blowjob Joke to Female Employees
Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg has apologized after being confronted about a blowjob joke he allegedly made to female employees—although he also claimed he doesn’t remember saying it. During a 60 Minutes interview broadcast Sunday, Bloomberg was asked about a comment he allegedly made about his company’s Bloomberg Terminal software system. The billionaire is alleged to have said: “It will do everything, including give you [a euphemism for oral sex.] I guess that puts a lot of you girls out of business.” Asked if he made that joke, Bloomberg said he doesn’t remember but added: “I can tell you that years ago on the trading room floors, things were different... I apologize for that, I'm sorry if somebody was hurt... If I annoyed somebody or hurt somebody, I apologize. I can't go rewrite history. I can only tell you now it is a different world.”