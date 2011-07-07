Bloomberg to Officiate a Gay Wedding

CHEAT SHEET
Who would have guessed New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg would be such a busybody? Bloomberg will officiate at the wedding of two city employees—offering to officiate before the couple was even engaged. The ceremony will take place at the mayor’s official residence, Gracie Mansion, on Sunday, July 24—the first day gay marriage will be legal in New York. The two employees, top policy adviser John Feinblatt and city commissioner for consumer affairs Jonathan Mintz, have been together for 14 years, and they have two daughters. A few days ago, Bloomberg offered to officiate Feinblatt’s wedding, but there was one hitch: Feinblatt and Mintz hadn’t even decided to wed. As Mintz later said, “the mayor and John popped the question.” Bloomberg has officiated only two weddings—his own daughter’s and former mayor Rudy Giuliani’s—but he said he would make an exception for Feinblatt and Mintz, who personalized the issue of gay marriage for him.