Bloomberg Warns of 'Riots'

New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg warned of anarchy in response to the U.S. unemployment catastrophe on his Friday-morning radio show. "You have a lot of kids graduating college, can't find jobs, that's what happened in Cairo ... You don't want those kind of riots here," he said, emphasizing that the situation could turn sour on the streets in the U.S. if the government fails to create jobs. Bloomberg's comments come as President Obama prepares to push his jobs plan through Congress, and as the number of people applying for unemployment benefits in the U.S. last week skyrocketed to its highest level in three months. Bloomberg showed his support for Obama, saying the president wasn't responsible for the country's recession and heralding him for introducing possible solutions. "At least he has got some ideas on the table, whether you like those or not." He added that now is the time for government leaders to "do something on both the revenue and expense side."