Bloomberg Win Called, Then Uncalled

The hotly contested race for New York's mayoral seat had politicos on the edges of their seats Tuesday night when it was called, then uncalled, by several news organizations. Public radio station WNYC has a screen grab from The New York Times' coverage at 9:58 p.m. EST bannering "Bloomberg Wins Third Term as Mayor," which by 10:12 p.m. EST had been modified to read "Bloomberg Projected to Win Third Term." MSNBC had also called the race for Bloomberg, but retracted it when their monitoring service withdrew the prediction. The latest reports show Bloomberg victorious, finally.