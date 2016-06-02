Blue Angels Pilot Dead After Crash

CHEAT SHEET
A Blue Angels pilot died on Thursday after he was unable to safely eject from his F/A-18 jet. A group of pilots was practicing for their upcoming show outside Nashville this weekend when Marine Capt. Jeff Kuss’s aircraft crashed. Earlier in the day, an F-16 pilot was forced to eject from his aircraft after participating in a flyover for the Air Force’s graduation festivities. According to a report, the Blue Angels will no longer participate in the air show.