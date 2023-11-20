‘Blue Bloods’ Will End Next Fall After 14 Seasons
‘HONOR AND PRIVILEGE’
The police procedural Blue Bloods is coming to a close with its upcoming 14th season. According to Entertainment Weekly, the final season will be divided into two parts, returning on Feb. 16 and ending in the fall of 2024. Tom Selleck, who plays New York Police Commissioner Frank Reagan, issued a statement, saying, “For the past 13 years it has been an honor and a privilege to work on a show that not only celebrates the men and women who protect and serve in New York City, but also displayed the importance of family.” The show follows a family of cops, with Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, and Andrew Terraciano playing Selleck’s children. The Hollywood Reporter said that Kevin Wade, the drama’s showrunner, thanked CBS for allowing the creative team to tell “multi-layered narratives that have gone on to resonate with millions of people” and the fans for “their enthusiasm and loyalty.” Blue Bloods premiered in September 2010 and was a Friday regular on CBS for most of its 275 episodes.