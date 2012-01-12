Blue Ivy Carter Sets Billboard Record

CHEAT SHEET
Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s baby is already a hitmaker. Blue Ivy Carter set a music record this week when she became the youngest person ever to be credited (as “B.I.C.”) on a Billboard chart. Less than two days after her birth, Jay-Z released the track “Glory,” an ode to his new daughter that features the sound of her breathing and crying; it debuted at No. 74 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. The new star tops Stevie Wonder’s daughter Aisha, who was featured as a newborn one of her dad’s tracks, “Lovely,” but didn’t get an official credit.