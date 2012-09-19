CHEAT SHEET
    Blue Jay Suspended for Gay Slur

    NO MEANING?

    Kathy Willens / AP Photo

    There’s not much funny or inspirational about this one. Blue Jays shortstop Yunel Escobar has been suspended by the MLB for three games for writing a homophobic slur on his eye-black sticker worn to reduce sun glare. Escobar, who usually writes messages to the effect of “Let’s go,” said he doesn’t have anything against homosexuals and that the controversial word has no meaning. Miami Marlins manager Ozzie Guillen, who has something to say about everything, defended Escobar. “In my house, we call (each other) that word every 20 seconds. I've got three kids,” he said. “It's like 'What’s up, bro?’”

