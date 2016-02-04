BMX Star Dave Mirra Dead at 41

CHEAT SHEET
Professional BMX biker Dave Mirra was found dead Thursday of an apparent suicide, at the age of 41. Greenville, North Carolina, police found the legendary X Games athlete in a parked truck, with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Mirra’s long career in extreme sports included several videogames bearing his name and, at one point, holding the world record for most medals—24, including 14 gold—in the X Games. He is survived by his wife and two children.