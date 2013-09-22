Bo Xilai Found Guilty

CHEAT SHEET
Disgraced former Chinese politician Bo Xilai, once a top party boss, was found guilty Sunday of bribery, embezzlement, and abuse of power and was sentenced to life in prison. Bo has been accused of helping cover up the murder of British businessman Neil Haywood by his wife, who has been convicted of Haywood’s murder. Bo maintained his innocence at his trial and insisted his confession had come after torture. He still has the right to appeal his sentence. The all-power Chinese politburo removed Bo from power last year, and he has been stripped from political rights for life.