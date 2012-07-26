Bo Xilai's Wife Indicted for Homicide

CHEAT SHEET
The wife of Bo Xilai, the Chinese politician, has been indicted on charges of intentional homicide, according to state media reports, for the death of British businessman Neil Heywood. Another person named Zhang Xiaojun has also been charged alongside Bo's wife, Gu Kailai, but no details have been released on the second suspect. The state news agency reported that "conflicts of economic interest" were revealed by an investigation into Bo Xilai's family and Gu is believed to have poisoned Heywood with the help of her son and Zhang in response to fears that Heywood was threatening Gu's son's safety.