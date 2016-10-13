Bob Dylan Wins Nobel Prize for Literature

CHEAT SHEET
Bob Dylan has been awarded the 2016 Nobel Prize in Literature. The Nobel committee said Dylan earned the honor “for having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition.” The accolade was announced Thursday afternoon in Stockholm. Sara Danils, permanent secretary of the Swedish Academy, called the 75-year-old singer-songwriter “a great sampler… and for 54 years he has been at it, reinventing himself.” She noted in particular that Blonde on Blonde, Dylan’s seventh studio album, is “an extraordinary example of his brilliant way of rhyming, putting together refrains, and his brilliant way of thinking.”