Bob Dylan's Love Children

Bob Dylan is notoriously private, but one thing’s for sure: He's a womanizer. It was recently discovered that the music icon, 67, had kept his marriage to backup singer Carolyn Dennis secret for 15 years, and set her up in a home in Los Angeles with their daughter, Desiree. Because the singer is so mysterious, some believe Dylan may have kept up to four other children—all mothered by different African-American backup singers—a secret. “Bob has a thing for black women,” said his biographer Howard Sounes. ‘There have been a string of dalliances, for sure.”