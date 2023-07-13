CHEAT SHEET
    Bob Iger Hits Back at DeSantis’ ‘Preposterous’ Attacks on Disney

    Bob Iger fired back at Ron DeSantis over his accusations that Disney sexualizes children

    Disney CEO Bob Iger has fired back at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ campaign trail claims that “woke” Disney is trying to sexualize kids. “The notion that Disney is in any way sexualizing our children quite frankly is preposterous and inaccurate,” Iger said in an interview with CNBC. His comments are the latest in a long-running back and forth between Disney and DeSantis, in which the two sides have exchanged harsh words and a series of lawsuits. Despite remaining at odds with DeSantis, Iger said in the interview that “the last thing that I want for the company is for the company to be drawn into any culture wars.”

