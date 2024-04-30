CHEAT SHEET
    Sen. Rick Scott Wants DOJ to Prosecute Peaceful Protesters in Name of ‘Civil Rights’

    ‘CIVIL RIGHTS’

    Edith Olmsted

    Breaking News Intern

    Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) listens to testimony at a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committee hearing on the department's budget request on Capitol Hill on April 18, 2024 in Washington, DC.

    Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

    Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) is begging the Department of Justice to prosecute college students protesting against their institutions’ complicity in Israel’s brutal military campaign in Gaza. According to Axios, Scott wrote a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland, alleging that pro-Palestine student groups “are conspiring to violate the civil rights of a religious minority.” Scott asked whether the AG would “investigate and prosecute” the leaders of student groups, and urged him to “weed out” their sources of funding. Scott’s assertion that advocating for revoking institutional support to a foreign state constitutes a violation of “civil rights” stands in sharp contrast to the slew of violent arrests of peaceful protesters on university campuses across the country, as well as the U.S.-backed killing of over 34,000 Palestinians in Gaza.

    Read it at Axios