Tire Shop Accused of Blasting Music All Night at Homeless Encampment
STOP THE MUSIC
A group of unhoused people living in an encampment in San Rafael, California are suing a nearby business after it installed speakers on Friday that play blaring classical music on a loop from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. every night. On Monday, Bruce Gaylord, one of about 65 people living in the Mahon Creek Path encampment, filed a lawsuit against East City Tire after being tormented for days by music that prevented him from sleeping, according to ABC7. The business insisted that the speaker was put in to ensure the safety of its overnight employees and customers, but it agreed to pause the music until the legal matter is resolved. On Tuesday morning, attorneys representing the encampment planned to file a restraining order to prevent the music from resuming. Robbie Powelson, president of the Marin County Homeless Union, told NBC Bay Area that East City Tire was “emboldened by the city of San Rafel’s antagonism towards camp integrity.”