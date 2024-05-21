CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Tire Shop Accused of Blasting Music All Night at Homeless Encampment

    STOP THE MUSIC

    Edith Olmsted

    Breaking News Intern

    In an aerial view, solar panels are seen on the roofs of homes in a neighborhood on April 25, 2024 in San Rafael, California.

    Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

    A group of unhoused people living in an encampment in San Rafael, California are suing a nearby business after it installed speakers on Friday that play blaring classical music on a loop from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. every night. On Monday, Bruce Gaylord, one of about 65 people living in the Mahon Creek Path encampment, filed a lawsuit against East City Tire after being tormented for days by music that prevented him from sleeping, according to ABC7. The business insisted that the speaker was put in to ensure the safety of its overnight employees and customers, but it agreed to pause the music until the legal matter is resolved. On Tuesday morning, attorneys representing the encampment planned to file a restraining order to prevent the music from resuming. Robbie Powelson, president of the Marin County Homeless Union, told NBC Bay Area that East City Tire was “emboldened by the city of San Rafel’s antagonism towards camp integrity.”

    Read it at NBC Bay Area