Bob Iger Was ‘Disappointed’ by Disney’s Output Under Former CEO
TAKE TWO
Disney boss Bob Iger said Wednesday that he was sorely disenchanted watching his handpicked successor steer the company after his departure in early 2020. Iger, who returned to helm the House of Mouse last November after that successor, Bob Chapek, was forced out, made the stinging remarks in a wide-ranging interview at The New York Times’ annual DealBook summit. “I was disappointed in what I was seeing in the transition period and while I was out,” he said. “I worked hard to build the company into what it was over that long period of time. I was proud of those accomplishments. It hurts when something that you’ve put your heart and soul into and care about so much is going through a difficult time.” Having taken the lay of the land, Iger said elsewhere in the interview, his “number one priority” right now is to help the floundering Marvel Studios “turn around creatively.” He acknowledged that Disney had “diluted” the quality of its cinematic work in recent years, particularly as it’s striven to feed insatiable streaming demand, and has misfired in making “too many” poorly received sequels.