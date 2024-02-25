Patriots Owner Says Taylor Should’ve Dated This NFL Icon Instead

New England Patriots CEO Robert Kraft tried to add matchmaker to his list of titles over the weekend, arguing Taylor Swift should have made a different NFL player her boyfriend instead of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

“Maybe she should’ve been dating Gronk,” he joked to a group of people in a video posted on Instagram on Saturday, referring to former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski. “He’s better looking.”

Kraft made the playful jab after sharing how he convinced Swift and her family in 2010 that she could sell out Gillette Stadium, the Patriots’ home turf, early in her career. Swift sold out the stadium on June 5, 2010, during her Fearless Tour and grossed more than $3.7 million in ticket sales, according to numbers reported to Billboard’s Boxscore.

“When she came to view the Chiefs play the Patriots this year at Gillette, I gave her a framed ticket from that concert,” Kraft said, incorrectly referring to a December match-up. “She was probably like 18, 19, and she’s done pretty well since then.”

Swift has played Gillette Stadium 12 times since the June 2010 show, including a full weekend last May during her record-breaking Eras Tour. It was also set to be the East Coast location for her canceled Lover Fest show in 2020.