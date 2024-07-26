Bob Menendez’ Diet Might be Worse Than His Crimes

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.

Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) may be resigning from his post on Capitol Hill later this summer after being convicted on federal bribery charges—but his real crime, according to The New Abnormal, may just be how often he ate at one particular restaurant in Washington: Morton’s Steakhouse.

“His lawyers at one point mentioned that there was nothing remarkable about him having gone to the Morton’s Steakhouse on Capitol Hill, with some people that were bribing him, because he ate there 250 times per year,” guest host David Roth said on this week’s episode.

“How is he alive? How did this man eat a steak at a steakhouse, presumably with, like, scalloped potatoes and creamed spinach and bacon wrapped scallops or whatever, two times a day. He’s 70 years old!” Roth added, conceding that he had a “grudging respect, not necessarily for the man, but for the work that his GI tract does every day.”

Then, a conversation with New Republic staff writer Alex Shepherd about Kamala Harris’ chances and his recent piece: “Donald Trump Is Now the Weaker Candidate.”

“Donald Trump has one of the highest floors of any political candidate that we've ever seen… but the other way of looking at it is he’s got a really, really low ceiling,” Shepherd said.

Plus! Judd Legum, the founder and author of the newsletter Popular Information, joins the program to discuss the brazen—and often false—Republican attacks on Kamala Harris.

