Bob Menendez Primary Challenger Raises Nearly $1M in First Week of Senate Bid
‘RESTORE INTEGRITY’
The New Jersey representative who launched a primary challenge against the beleaguered Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) has raked in nearly a million dollars in donations in the week since he announced his candidacy. Rep. Andy Kim (D-NJ) launched the bid less than 48 hours after Menendez was indicted on federal bribery charges. The three-term congressman has racked up a slate of endorsements in the battle against Menendez, who has maintained his innocence and said he will not resign. “With the campaign only one week old, we’ve already surpassed $1M this quarter and close to $1M in just the last seven days,” Kim was quoted telling the New Jersey Globe. “People here in New Jersey and all over the country are joining our effort to restore integrity in our politics.”