Bob Menendez Reportedly Eyes Independent Senate Run
TRY TRY AGAIN
Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ), who was recently indicted for alleged bribery and a slew of other charges, is considering a run to reclaim his Senate seat, but this time as an Independent, two sources told NBC News. “I don’t have to declare what I am doing. When I do, everybody will know,” Menendez told the outlet. The sources also noted that the embattled senator can only fundraise if he’s on the ballot, and candidates have in the past used campaign funds on legal expenses. Menendez’s legal fees have only mounted since September, just as his donations have plummeted. Rep. Andy Kim (D-NJ), who is also running for Senate, was alarmed by the news. “There is no way that he can win this seat,” Kim told NBC. “But what he could do is jeopardize this seat and give Republicans a chance.” Last week, a source reported that the senator would not be running for re-election, and he told Forbes that while he would not resign, whether or not he’d run again was “another question.”