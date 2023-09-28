Menendez Tells Senators He Won’t Quit Despite Most of Them Wanting Him Gone

Read it at CNBC
In a closed-door luncheon with fellow Senate Democrats, Sen. Bob Menendez issued a defiant statement bucking calls from more than half of his colleagues to step down. “I will not resign,” he reportedly said. Most of Menendez’s Democratic colleagues in the Senate have called on him to resign after he was charged with bribery in a sprawling federal indictment. Menendez stopped short of addressing whether he will seek re-election, and no senators asked him questions during the meeting, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) later told reporters.