Bob Saget Was Feeling ‘Off’ Before His Final Show, Producer Told Police
NEW INFO
Comedian Bob Saget was not feeling well ahead of his final stand-up performance, his producer said in audio released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office following Saget’s January death. Rosalie Cocci, the lead producer of Saget’s show at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Florida, told authorities that Saget was a little hesitant and had to hype himself up before going onstage. She said she heard Saget tell the crew that he didn’t feel good, “but I’m ready to do the show. This is what I do this for.” She also mentioned that Saget was having a hard time recovering from long COVID, telling police, “[He said] that he had been sick the night before—his hearing was off, and he had a sore throat.” Even though he had reportedly recovered from COVID before his death, he still tested positive in a postmortem. Investigators said Saget likely died from fatal brain injuries after accidentally falling in his Orlando hotel room.