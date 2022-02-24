Bob Saget Likely Hit His Head on Bathroom Floor Then Crawled Into Bed, Investigators Say
NEW DETAILS
New details have emerged in the investigation into what caused Bob Saget’s untimely death in an Orlando hotel last month. Investigators have told People magazine that they now believe that the 65-year-old comedian lost consciousness in the bathroom of his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton on Jan. 7 after hitting his head on the marble floor. Police said that he likely crawled into bed after regaining consciousness and died at around 4 a.m., after again losing consciousness. Autopsy results showed Saget had fractures to the back of his head and around his eyes when he died. Security cameras showed him looking lucid and uninjured as he entered his hotel room, and there were no signs of him hitting his head on any furniture in the room. A medical examiner said Saget’s cause of death was “blunt head trauma” as a result of an accident. No drugs or toxins were found in his system.