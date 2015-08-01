Bobbi Kristina Funeral Held in Georgia

CHEAT SHEET
The funeral for Bobbi Kristina Brown, the daughter of Bobby Brown and late singer Whitney Houston, was held Saturday at St. James United Methodist Church in Alpharetta, Georgia. Brown, 22, was found unresponsive in a bathtub in January at her Roswell home and suffered irreversible brain damage. The funeral was closed to the public but a crowd of well-wishers gathered behind police barricades outside. “My heart goes out to the family and I want them to see when they drive by that people really do care,” Maria Corkern, an Alpharetta resident in the crowd, told Reuters. Brown is expected to be buried Monday in New Jersey next to her late mother.