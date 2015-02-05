Bobbi Kristina’s Family Says Goodbye

Four days after 21-year-old Bobbi Kristina Brown was found unconscious in a bathtub, a doctor told her family that nothing more can be done, according to People magazine. “Everyone is coming to the hospital to say goodbye,” a family member said. The family source also told the magazine, “Bobby [Brown] has been crying nonstop since yesterday. We are grieving.” Brown has been on life support in an induced coma.
No drugs were found the first time officers swept Brown’s suburban Atlanta home, but after a second pass, several items were seized. Police would not confirm, but family sources told TMZ that, indeed, drugs were found. Brown was found face-down in the tub and may have been submerged for more than five minutes. Brown’s mother, singer Whitney Houston, was found drowned in a tub in 2012 after going into cocaine-induced cardiac arrest.