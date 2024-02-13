Bobbie Jean Carter’s Cause of Death Revealed

The Hillsborough County Medical Examiner Department has revealed that Bobbie Jean Carter, the sister of Backstreet Boy Nick Carter and the late Aaron Carter, died from an accidental drug overdose.

The report stated that Carter, 41, died on Dec. 23 from “intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl and methamphetamine.”

Her death was listed as accidental. She is survived by her 8-year-old daughter, Bella.

Carter’s roommate last saw her at 6:30 a.m. and half an hour later found her unresponsive on the bathroom floor. She was pronounced dead at Tampa’s St. Joseph’s Hospital at 8:02 a.m.

Her death comes after her brother Aaron Carter died in November 2022 at age 34 after drowning in the bathtub due to the effects of sedatives he had taken and gas he had inhaled.

Their sister Leslie Carter died in 2012 at the age of 25 from a drug overdose.

Carter’s mother, Jane, previously paid tribute to her daughter in a statement to TMZ.

“I am in shock from learning of the sudden death of my daughter, Bobbie Jean, and I will need time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time,” she said, referring to the untimely deaths of two of her other children. “However deeply a parent feels the loss of a child, the suffering of a young child at the loss of a parent must be much greater. So, I would ask the sympathetic to say a prayer for my precious 8-year-old granddaughter Bella, who previously lost her father and is now also left without her mother.”