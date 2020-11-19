Bobby Brown’s Son Found Dead at 28
R.I.P.
Bobby Brown’s son has been found dead at his home in California, according to multiple reports. The Los Angeles Police Department said officers responded to the home just before 2 p.m. on Wednesday for a report of a medical emergency, USA Today reports. The 28-year-old son of the singer was found inside deceased. The cause of death was not immediately clear, but police said foul play was not suspected. Brown Jr. had begun pursuing a career in music, just like his father, and previously featured on the reality TV show Being Bobby Brown. His death is just the latest tragedy to strike the family after his half-sister, Bobbi Kristina Brown, was found dead in 2015. Her death came just three years after her mother, music icon Whitney Houston, died in a Beverly Hills hotel in 2012.