Bode Miller Takes Silver in Super-G
Bode Miller took a heart-stopping run down the super-g course on Friday, beating his teammate Andrew Weibrecht by .03 seconds to take an early first place with a time that would hold for a silver medal to complement the bronze he won on the downhill. Norway's Aksel Lund Svindal took the gold. NBC
