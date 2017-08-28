Bodies of 10 Missing Sailors Recovered, U.S. Navy Says

CHEAT SHEET
The remains of all 10 sailors who went missing after a U.S. Navy warship collided with a merchant vessel near Singapore last week have been recovered. The U.S. Navy announced the news Monday after Navy and Marine Corps divers spent days searching the flooded compartments of the USS John S. McCain, a guided-missile destroyer. The Aug. 21 accident—the latest in a string of mishaps to affect U.S. military ships and aircraft—is under investigation. Vice Adm. Joseph Aucoin, the commander of the Navy’s 7th fleet, was fired last week after officials said the latest crash raised questions about how operations were being run.