Bodies of Diplomats Return to U.S.

The bodies of four Americans killed in an attack at the U.S. Embassy in Libya were returned to the U.S. on Friday. President Obama, Vice President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and Defense Secretary Leon Panetta attended the ceremony at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland. Clinton, who was visibly emotional, remarked that “the people of Egypt, Libya, Yemen, and Tunisia did not trade the tyranny of a dictator for the tyranny of a mob.” Obama also spoke, and promised to “bring to justice those who took them from us.” U.S. ambassador to Libya Christopher Stevens and three others were killed Tuesday during violent protests in Benghazi over an anti-Muslim amateur U.S. film. Demonstrations over the film continued on Friday in Cairo for the fourth straight day, and have spread to Tunisia, Sudan, Yemen, and other countries.
