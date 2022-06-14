Another Mass Grave in Bucha Reveals Bodies of Ukrainians With Knees Shot and Hands Tied
‘TORTURED’
The bodies of several Ukrainians exhumed from a mass grave on Monday showed signs of torture, with their hands tied behind their backs and gunshot wounds to their knees, local police say. The victims were found in a mass grave in Bucha, near Kyiv, where authorities have found 1,316 bodies since Ukrainian forces retook the region from Russian invaders in April. “Shots to the knees tell us that people were tortured,” Andriy Nebytov, head of the Kyiv regional police, told the Associated Press. “The hands tied behind the back with tape say that people had been held [hostage] for a long time and [enemy forces] tried to get any information from them.” Seven civilian bodies were found in the mass grave, two of which had been bound and kneecapped.