Body Found in Jet Landing Gear on Flight From Iran to Germany
A body was found in the landing gear bay of a plane that flew from Tehran to Frankfurt, German police said. Local reports said the Lufthansa aircraft set off from the Iranian capital on Thursday morning, with ground crew in Frankfurt finding the unidentified body during maintenance work on the plane after its arrival in Germany. The apparent stowaway’s discovery came the day after German authorities announced plans to impose entry restrictions on Iran in response to the ongoing human rights situation in the country. “There can be no ‘business as usual’ in bilateral relations with a state that treats its own citizens with such contempt for human rights,” German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said in a statement Wednesday.