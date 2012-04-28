Body Found in Washington Bunker

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at CNN
CNN is reporting that a body has been found Saturday morning in the survivalist bunker where Washington resident Peter Keller is believed to have holed up. Police have been looking for Keller in connection to the shooting deaths of his wife and daughter last Sunday. SWAT teams surrounded the fortified bunker Saturday where Keller was believed to have stocked supplies. Law enforcement was hesitant to enter the bunker after attempting to flush the man out with tear gas on Friday, as Keller was believed to be armed and to have prepared the area with booby traps.