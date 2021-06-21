CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Body of 7-Year-Old Boy Found After Deadly Tubing Accident in North Carolina
HEARTBREAKING
Read it at WRAL
The body of 7-year-old Isiah Crawford was found in the Dan River on Sunday morning, the fourth body recovered after a deadly tubing incident, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina said.
The accident happened Wednesday night when a group of nine people, believed to be part of the same family, went tubing down the river and ended up floating over an 8-foot dam. Four people were rescued the next day while three bodies were also found. The victims were identified as Antonio Ramon, Sophie Wilson, and Bridish Crawford, Isiah’s mom.
The search for Teresa Villano, another tuber, is ongoing as officials search near the Virginia state line.