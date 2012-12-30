Body of Adam Lanza Claimed for Burial

CHEAT SHEET
The body of Adam Lanza, the 20-year-old who allegedly shot 26 people at Sandy Hook Elementary on Dec. 14, has been claimed for burial, according to the chief medical examiner's office in Connecticut. The office has yet to release the name of the person who has claimed his body. A funeral for Lanza's mother, Nancy—whom he reportedly shot before heading to the school—took place several days ago. Recent news that Lanza suffered from autism has sparked controversy surrounding his mental state at the time of the shooting.