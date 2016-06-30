Body Parts Wash Up on Rio’s Shore

A severed foot and other body parts were found on Copacabana beach Wednesday, adding one more problem to the long list plaguing Rio de Janeiro’s upcoming Summer Olympics.

The mutilated remains were found just a few yards away from where Rio is planning to host its Olympic volleyball games, authorities said. They have not identified who the body parts belonged to, but said they were likely from a woman or young adult.

Though the body parts' origin are still a mystery, Rio has suffered intense gun violence since a group of armed criminals helped a drug trafficker escape a local hospital last week.

That on top of the Zika virus, a financial crisis, the Brazilian president’s impeachment, heavy pollution, and a host of other concerns have led many athletes to boycott the Olympics in Rio—but the International Olympic Committee says the games will go on.