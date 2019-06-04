Body Pulled From Texas Reservoir Identified as Transgender Woman

The person whose body was pulled out of a Texas reservoir over the weekend was identified Monday as a transgender woman, the Dallas Morning News reports. Police are investigating the death of Chynal Lindsey, 26, of Arlington, as a homicide. The discovery of her body on Saturday came less than two weeks after officials announced they were looking into similarities between attacks on three other transgender women in the last year. Police Chief U. Reneé Hall said Lindsey’s body showed “obvious signs of homicidal violence.” “We are concerned, and we are actively and aggressively investigating the case,” she said during a press conference on Monday, adding that police have contacted the FBI to assist with the investigation.