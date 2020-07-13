Body Recovered From Lake Where ‘Glee’ Star Naya Rivera Went Missing

Read it at TMZ
A body was recovered from the lake in Ventura County, California, where Glee star Naya Rivera went missing, officials said. Authorities did not publicly reveal whether it was Rivera’s body they had recovered. Rivera went missing Wednesday afternoon while on the lake with her 4-year-old son, Josey Hollis Dorsey. Rivera had reportedly rented a pontoon boat Wednesday at about 1 p.m., and other boaters found Dorsey in the boat alone about two hours later, setting off the search for Rivera. Dorsey told investigators that he and Rivera had been swimming, but that his mother did not get back in the boat.