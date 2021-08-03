CHEAT SHEET
Bodycam Video From Surfside Condo Collapse Captured Agonizing Calls for Help
Body-worn camera footage from the first police officers to respond to the Surfside, Florida condo collapse was released Tuesday as the investigation into the cause of the disaster continues. Champlain Towers South caved in on itself on June 24, and footage from the first three officers to arrive shows a scene of confusion. In the video, one officer who arrives minutes after the collapse hears a voice and asks, “Where are you? Are you okay?” to which the voice, which the officer has not located, responds, “No,” and indicates an elderly woman is also injured. Rescuers eventually found and identified 98 bodies in the imploded building.