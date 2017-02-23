Bodyguard ‘Turns Against’ Far-Right Dutch Leader

Dutch far-right politician Geert Wilders angered many last week when he said some Moroccans were “scum,” but it was a member of his own security team who reportedly planned to take action over the comments. Police said Wednesday that a Dutch security official responsible for protecting the controversial anti-Islam politician is suspected of leaking classified information that may have put Wilders in danger. While police did not provide specifics on what information was leaked, Dutch media cited security sources saying the suspect had passed along information on Wilders’ whereabouts to a Moroccan criminal gang, the BBC reported. The suspect was also reported to be of Moroccan origin, according to those reports. Wilders appealed to Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte over the incident on Twitter. “If I can't blindly trust the service (DBB) that has to protect me, I can no longer function. This is unacceptable,” he wrote. Wilders, who was found guilty of hate speech last year, is expected to do well with his Freedom Party in next month’s parliamentary elections.
