Boebert’s Mystery Man Is a Democrat Bar Owner: Report
The mystery man seen with right-wing Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) as the pair allegedly rampaged their way through a performance of ‘Beetlejuice’ and were eventually escorted out of the Denver theatre has been identified as a Colorado bar owner by the name of Quinn Gallagher. The Daily Mail identified Gallagher as a 46-year-old divorced father, who has a 16-year-old son. He co-owns a bar in Aspen called the Hooch Craft Cocktail Bar. Gallagher and Boebert, 36, have been dating for months, the outlet said. “It’s very surprising. I always thought Quinn was a cool guy and a Democrat,” a “well-placed source” told the Mail. “His parents would be horrified because they are definitely blue.”