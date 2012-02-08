Boehner: Birth Control Rule Doomed

CHEAT SHEET
There was nothing prophylactic about House Speaker John Boehner’s takedown of President Obama’s decision to require health plans to cover birth control. With religious groups up in arms, Boehner took to the House floor to say Obama’s decision “must not stand and will not stand.” The speaker’s remarks were similar to the rhetoric that’s been raised by the two Catholic Republican candidates on the campaign trail. While the Obama administration has pointed to recent polls that show most Catholics actually support his decision on contraceptives, Rick Santorum called the White House’s justification for the rule “ridiculous” and an assault on religious liberties.