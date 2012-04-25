Boehner: Dems Can’t Really Win the House

CHEAT SHEET
John Boehner didn’t really mean it when he said House Republicans have a one-in-three chance of losing their majority. He walked back his words Wednesday, saying the GOP “will keep the majority as long as we realize it’s on the line and act accordingly.” The House speaker, apparently, likes to motivate his troops by telling them to imagine themselves behind by more than they are. He told Republicans at a party meeting to run as if they were 20 points down.