Boehner “Flabbergasted” by White House

If folks at the White House thinks they're going to get $1.6 trillion in tax increases, $400 billion worth of unspecified tax cuts, and who knows what other nonstimulus spending past John Boehner, they may want to think again. The House Speaker was just so “flabbergasted” that Treasury Secretary Tim Geithner would even suggest such a plan that he told him, “You can’t be serious.” Boehner vented his frustrations over “this nonsense” to Chris Wallace on Fox News Sunday. Geithner responded calmly to Boehner’s annoyance, telling Wallace that GOP leaders “are in a tough position now. They are trying to figure out where they go next. We might need to give them a little time to figure out where they go next.”