Boehner: I’m Suing Obama

Saying he is disturbed by President Obama's use of executive orders on everything from immigration to same-sex marriage, Speaker of the House John Boehner said Wednesday that he plans to sue. “The Constitution makes it clear that a president’s job is to faithfully execute the laws. In my view, the president has not faithfully executed the laws,” Boehner said. It’s not clear what the lawsuit will cover, but Boehner said this isn’t about beginning impeachment proceedings.