Boehner Invites Pope to Congress

Is Congress holy enough for Pope Francis? Speaker of the House John Boehner invited His Holiness to share his message of “protection of the most vulnerable among us-the ailing, the disadvantaged, the unemployed, the impoverished, [and] the unborn” in front of a joint session if he visits the U.S. Normally, joint sessions are reserved for the president or visiting leaders, and this would probably be the first address by a religious leader. Francis is reportedly considering a trip to the U.S. next year.