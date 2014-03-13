Boehner Invites Pope to Congress

CHEAT SHEET
    © Tony Gentile / Reuters

    Is Congress holy enough for Pope Francis? Speaker of the House John Boehner invited His Holiness to share his message of “protection of the most vulnerable among us-the ailing, the disadvantaged, the unemployed, the impoverished, [and] the unborn” in front of a joint session if he visits the U.S. Normally, joint sessions are reserved for the president or visiting leaders, and this would probably be the first address by a religious leader. Francis is reportedly considering a trip to the U.S. next year.

