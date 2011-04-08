Boehner: No Deal on Spending Yet

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Politico
A sign that a government-funding deal will not be reached: Republicans and Democrats disagree over their disagreements. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid said the parties had agreed to slash $38 billion in spending and that the main hangup was Republicans’ insistence on a rider that will block funding of Planned Parenthood. Republicans, however, say there was still no agreement on how much money to cut. “Almost all of the policy riders have been dealt with, but there is no agreement on spending,” Boehner said Friday afternoon, adding that he expected a deal that night.